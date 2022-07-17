Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Nembhard, Mobley lead Cavs past Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

RJ Nembhard
Amanda Loman/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard RJ Nembhard warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-101. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
RJ Nembhard
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 14:04:12-04

LAS VEGAS  — RJ Nembhard Jr. had 16 points and six assists, Isaiah Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Atlanta Hawks 94-90 on Saturday in the NBA Summer League.

Mobley, a second-round pick in this year's draft, grabbed six rebounds on the offensive end and added four assists for the Cavaliers (3-2). Fellow second-rounder Luke Travers pitched in with 14 points and five boards. Cam Young scored 15 points. First-round pick Ochai Agbaji did not play.

Tyrese Martin scored 21 to top the Hawks (2-3). Chaundee Brown Jr. added 17 points. Chris Clemons finished with 16 points, while Tyson Etienne scored 13.

Atlanta's top pick A.J. Griffin — 17th overall — did not play.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.