Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

New All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley help NBA-leading Cavaliers beat Hawks 137-115

Evan Mobley Onyeka Okongwu
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Evan Mobley Onyeka Okongwu
Posted

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points and 10 rebounds after both were named All-Star reserves, helping the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers to a 137-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Ty Jerome added 20 points off the bench for Cleveland (39-9), which has the best home record in the league at 23-3. Jarrett Allen had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall draft pick, scored 30 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 points and made all 12 of his free throws. Atlanta has lost a season-high seven straight.

Cleveland built a 29-point lead in beating the Hawks for the first time in three games this season. Atlanta won the first two meetings by a combined 27 points on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

Takeaways

Hawks: Point guard Trae Young, who is averaging 22.7 points and a league-high 11.4 assists, was not chosen as an All-Star. He missed 11 of 16 shots and finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

Cavaliers: All-Star starter Mitchell has been the driving force behind Cleveland’s three-game winning streak that followed its initial three-game skid of the season, scoring 79 points in 88 minutes.

Key moment

Garland banked in a runner and Max Strus followed with back-to-back 3-pointers in a 41-second span early in the third quarter, extending Cleveland’s lead to 88-69. Mitchell pushed it out to 90-70 with a layup that completed the 10-1 run.

Key stat

The Cavaliers have three All-Stars for the fourth time in franchise history in Mitchell, Garland and Mobley. Kenny Atkinson and his assistants also will be part of the mini-tournament, coaching two of the four teams.

Up next

The Hawks visit Detroit on Saturday. The Cavaliers continue their three-game homestand Sunday against Dallas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.