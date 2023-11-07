Watch Now
Oklahoma City plays Cleveland in non-conference play

Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 07, 2023
(AP) — Oklahoma City and Cleveland play in non-conference action.

Oklahoma City went 40-42 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The Thunder averaged 20.7 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 37.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 108-105 on Oct. 27, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 34 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (back).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

