'Old Man' Love relishing reserve role with rising Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, talks with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. Once an All-Star, Love's now a $30 million-per-year role player relishing his niche. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 25, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's old man, Kevin Love, is relishing his new role with the surprising Cavaliers.

The five-time All-Star's acceptance of being a part-time player has helped fuel the Cavs rise this season.

He scored 20 points in a win over New York on Monday night, a victory that pushed Cleveland 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

At 33, Love has found some peace after several turbulent, injury-filled seasons.

He's embracing a chance to lead one of the league's best young teams.

The Cavs have credited Love's selfless move to the bench with helping bond them.

