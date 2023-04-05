Orlando hosts Cleveland following Mitchell's 43-point showing

Cleveland plays the Orlando Magic after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cavaliers' 117-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are 20-29 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 17-20 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 33-17 against conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 117-113 in the last matchup on April 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Evan Mobley is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (foot).