Phoenix takes on Cleveland following Booker's 52-point game

(AP) — Phoenix plays the Cleveland Cavaliers after Devin Booker scored 52 points in the Phoenix Suns' 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are 22-14 in home games. Phoenix ranks eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 114.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-16 away from home. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 43.5 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.6.

The 116.8 points per game the Suns score are 7.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (109.8). The Cavaliers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Suns give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 117-111 on March 11, with Kevin Durant scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 49.6% and averaging 27.4 points for the Suns. Durant is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Allen is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Caris LeVert is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), Damion Lee: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (illness), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee), Dean Wade: out (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (toe).