Portland faces Cleveland on 3-game road slide

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Nov 02, 2021
Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers visit Cleveland.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall last season while going 13-23 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Portland went 42-30 overall with a 22-14 record on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

