Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Raptors host the Cavaliers for season opener

Donovan Mitchell Nikola Vucevic Matas Buzelis
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives between Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Donovan Mitchell Nikola Vucevic Matas Buzelis
Posted

(AP) — The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the season opener.

Toronto finished 25-57 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Raptors averaged 112.4 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 50.0 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Bruce Brown: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (shoulder), Ja'Kobe Walter: day to day (shoulder), Chris Boucher: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.