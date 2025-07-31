Ready for basketball season? Cavs announce preseason schedule

Just because baseball season is underway and football season is right around the corner, that doesn't mean we can't get excited about basketball season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their preseason schedule.



Oct. 7 against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 in Chicago at 8 p.m.

Oct. 12 in Boston at 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.

During this off-season, the Cavs extended the contracts of multiple executives.

Cavs extend contracts for Koby Altman, front office executives

