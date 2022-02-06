REPORT: Cavs acquiring guard Caris LeVert in trade with Pacers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have added a new piece to the roster ahead of the Thursday trade deadline, acquiring guard Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Ricky Rubio and draft picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

Cleveland was in need of a talented guard with Rubio and Collin Sexton both out for the season with knee injuries, and general manager Koby Altman added that Sunday in the trade for LeVert.

This season, LeVert is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.3% from three.

LeVert seems to be a great fit for Cleveland where his role can be a secondary ball-handler behind Darius Garland, giving the Cavs the offensive boost missed by the absence of Rubio and Sexton.

To acquire LeVert, the Cavs are reportedly sending a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, in addition to Rubio, who is on an expiring contract.

In addition to LeVert, the Cavs will also receive a 2022 second-round pick via Miami from the Pacers.

News of the trade broke shortly before the Cavs and Pacers tipped off inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday, with LeVert in his new home arena when he found out about the trade.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.