Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed due to COVID-19

Morry Gash/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Nwora during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 19, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night game against the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed due to COVID-19, the NBA announced.

Cleveland's postponement was one of five games the league plans to reschedule.

The Cavaliers entered the following players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday:

  • center Jarrett Allen.
  • forward Lamar Stevens.
  • forward Dylan Windler.
  • guard Denzel Valentine.
  • guard RJ Nembhard.

The Cavaliers already had forward Evan Mobley and small forward Isaac Okoro on their COVID-19 list.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

