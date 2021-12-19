Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night game against the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed due to COVID-19, the NBA announced.
Cleveland's postponement was one of five games the league plans to reschedule.
The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021
The Cavaliers entered the following players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday:
- center Jarrett Allen.
- forward Lamar Stevens.
- forward Dylan Windler.
- guard Denzel Valentine.
- guard RJ Nembhard.
The Cavaliers already had forward Evan Mobley and small forward Isaac Okoro on their COVID-19 list.
According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.