Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night game against the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed due to COVID-19, the NBA announced.

Cleveland's postponement was one of five games the league plans to reschedule.

The Cavaliers entered the following players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday:



center Jarrett Allen.

forward Lamar Stevens.

forward Dylan Windler.

guard Denzel Valentine.

guard RJ Nembhard.

The Cavaliers already had forward Evan Mobley and small forward Isaac Okoro on their COVID-19 list.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

