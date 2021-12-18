Watch
Cavs' Evan Mobley enters NBA health and safety protocols

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives past Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 13:04:43-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.

He will miss Saturday's game against Milwaukee. Tip off is at 9 p.m.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

The Cavs said the team will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
