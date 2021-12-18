Cavs' Evan Mobley enters NBA health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.

He will miss Saturday's game against Milwaukee. Tip off is at 9 p.m.

According to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players, in most cases, do not have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing are required to to quarantine for seven days.

In September, Cavs general manager said that the entire team would soon be fully vaccinated.

The Cavs said the team will provide further updates at the appropriate time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.