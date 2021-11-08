Ricky Rubio sets Madison Square Garden ablaze in Cavs 126-109 win over Knicks

NEW YORK — Cleveland's sports teams came to play Sunday with the Cavaliers becoming the second team to get a victory, shortly after the Browns won their matchup with the Bengals. But of all the players to impress inside Madison Square Garden as the Cavs took on the Knicks, none did so like Ricky Rubio.

Rubio led the Cavs in points with 37—a career high—shooting 8-for-9 from three while also getting eight rebounds and a steal. Rubio came off the bench to start and eventually filled in for Collin Sexton, who left the game with a knee injury.

"Shots were falling and I kept taking them," Rubio said after the game. "Hard work pays off and tonight was one of those nights."

"He flat out put on a show," said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Evan Mobley had another big night of his own with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also led the Cavs to the 126-109 win. Garland notched 16 points and five assists while Allen had a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Leading the Knicks was Julius Randle with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, as well as Derrick Rose with 17 points and Evan Fournier with 15 points.

The Cavs are now 7-4 on the season and are on a four-game win streak after some impressive victories over the Hornets, Trail Blazers and the Raptors.

"All these guys care about is winning basketball games," Bickerstaff said after the game.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

