Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosting 2021 Cavaliers Draft Party on July 29

CLEVELAND — To celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers having the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hosting the 2021 Cavaliers Draft Party on July 29 at 7 p.m., according to a news release from the team.

Cavs fans are invited to watch the highly anticipated selection while enjoying live music, fan zones and cool prizes, including a chance to win free tickets to the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be pre-draft and post-draft coverage on WTAM 1100 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A variety of fun activities will happen during the watch party, including free throws on the court, live music from Ohio natives Top This Band, autograph sessions from Cavaliers legends, face and hair painting and tattoo stations — presumably temporary tattoos, but the Cavs news release does not specify.

Fans in attendance can download the NBA Events App, available on the Apple Store or Google Play Store, for a chance to win tickets to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Eleven fans who complete registration will be randomly selected to participate in an on-court competition during the draft party to determine the ultimate winner.

Tickets to the draft party are free and available now. Click here.

