Rookie Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio lead Cavs in first win of season against Hawks

CLEVELAND — In their first win of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Atlanta Hawks inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday, with Ricky Rubio and rookie Evan Mobley leading the way.

Mobley notched his first career double-double in the win with 17 points and 11 rebounds, showcasing his abilities on both sides of the court.

The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft got a good taste of the energy Cavs fans can bring at home and enjoyed the feeling of getting his first NBA win.

"It felt great. The energy in there was just great after the dub," Mobley said.

Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, bringing his veteran presence to the court and excelling for the Cavs in his first season in wine and gold.

Jarrett Allen was also a standout Saturday, recording 11 points and 14 rebounds while Kevin Love recorded 12 points and six rebounds, Collin Sexton had 12 points and five assists and Lauri Markkanen notched 12 points and eight rebounds.

For the Hawks, Trae Young put up 24 points and seven assists, Clint Capela had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 14 rebounds and Cam Reddish scored 19 points off the bench.

The Cavs will look to make Saturday's 101-95 win over the Hawks their first of more to come.

"It was just a great feeling to get the first win done," Mobley said. "Just on to the next trying to get the next one."

The Cavs travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in their next game on Monday. Tip off is at 9 p.m.

