Rookie Evan Mobley showcases his many talents in Cavs' 98-78 win over Pistons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers might just have this season's Rookie of the Year on their team helping them continue to rack up wins as Evan Mobley shows each night that the Cavs got a steal in the the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Friday against the Detroit Pistons inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Mobley continued showcasing his abilities in Cleveland's 98-78 win.

Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, shot 2-for-2 from the three, showing off some improvement from behind the arc. Mobley ended the night with 16 points and seven rebounds and became the quickest Cavs rookie to grab 100 rebounds since Brad Daugherty (12 games) and Hot Rod Williams (13 games) in 1986.

"We just went out here and did our job, that's all we can do," Mobley said after the game.

Mobley showcased his defensive abilities as well Friday, protecting the paint, notching three blocks and two steals and helping the Cavs outscore the Pistons by 29 points when he was on the court.

The rookie said with teams having to focus so much on him and containing his game, it also helps his teammates open up their game on the court.

Also leading the Cavs was Darius Garland, who put up 21 points and seven assists, Jarrett Allen who put up 11 points, seven rebounds and a block and Cedi Osman with 17 points.

The Cavs are back in the win column after snapping a four game win streak in their loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday.

They'll look to start a new streak Saturday evening as they host the Boston Celtics. Tip off is at 8 p.m.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.