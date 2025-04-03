San Antonio faces Cleveland on 3-game home skid

(AP) — San Antonio aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Cleveland.

The Spurs have gone 19-20 at home. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.2.

The Cavaliers are 28-10 in road games. Cleveland ranks eighth in the league with 45.1 rebounds per game. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.0.

The Spurs score 114.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 5.7 more points per game (122.4) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (116.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 8.8 points and 7.6 assists for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (ankle), Charles Bassey: day to day (rest), De'Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (shoulder), Keldon Johnson: day to day (back), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).