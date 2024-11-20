The once-undefeated Cavaliers finally meet their match, losing 117-120 to Celtics

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers were a hair short of continuing their season undefeated, and fans are disappointed but feel like this team can still win the championship.

The first half of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics was rough.

The Cavs, at one point, were down 21 points.

The third quarter is where the magic happened, and the Cavs quickly closed the gap.

The Clevelander on Huron Avenue was filled with loud and passionate Cavs fans – each one crossing their fingers for a win.

“I came here for a great game tonight. Hopefully the Cavs pull out a win, going 16 and O,” Austin Schuck said.

Three seats down from Schuck sat Vinny Galassi. Although the game wasn’t looking in the first half, he was confident the Cavs would pull through.

“I'm here to support. I'm not worried. Cavs are down early. We're going to fight back. We're not the best third-quarter team. Fourth quarter, we're going to rally,” he said.

Galassi described the Cavs as a “stellar team.”

“For the rest of the NBA teams, you're officially put on notice to be let known,” Galassi added.

Another fan, Coda Max, said while he 110% believed the Cavs would win, he said it isn't the end of the world. He has faith that the team will beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at 7:30.

As for Oliver Cher, he said it’s time to drink and bounce back.

“We’re ready to go. We’re a championship team on the rise, said Cher’s friend, Vinny Lomeo.

The ending score between the Cavs and Celtics was 117-120.

The Cavs are now 15-1.