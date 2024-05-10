'To see what they did last night was amazing': Cavs fans say they are ready to take on Boston at home

The Cavs will play Boston tomorrow for their third match-up in the playoffs series; they won their first road game of the playoff season Thursday night.

"I thought we could beat Boston, maybe get a game or two. But to see what they did last night was amazing," said Cavs fan Mark Casselerry.

Many Cavs fans said they were nervous when they found out the team would go against Boston in the second round. Cavs fan Bradley Lutz said the intimidation has come down.

"I think the Cavs showing that they can beat Boston in the last game gives them the confidence they need to win it all," said Lutz.

This is the first time the Cavs made it to the second round of playoffs without LeBron, and now fans like Vincent Griffin are calling them the underdog.

"We're always the underdog, but no matter what team we're playing, we always come through," said Griffin.

Griffin is the general manager of Cleveland Clothing Co. in Downton; he said he hasn't seen basketball t-shirt sales this high in a long time.

"We're seeing so many people coming in, people coming from all over the country. We've put out more designs this season than we have in previous years and tried to get a little bit more creative with designs," said Griffin.

With the success of last night's game, some fans hope the Cavs will go all the way.

"I am hoping that we find the same level of intensity and strength that we found last night, and then we carry that into Saturday and make it happen," said Casselerry.