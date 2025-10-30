Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Toronto faces Cleveland, aims to stop 4-game slide

David Dermer/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, spins to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Toronto enters the matchup with Cleveland after losing four in a row.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 8.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

