The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the city is ready to celebrate.

Tower City will be hosting tailgates ahead of the games.

The first tailgate will be held Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

Fans can get Cavs-inspired face paint, watch live performances, shop team apparel, and more.



