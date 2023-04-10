Time, date set for Cavs-Knicks Game 1 in 2023 NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND — The NBA has announced the time and date for the opening round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with the Cleveland Cavaliers slated to play Game 1 in their series against the New York Knicks on Saturday, April 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs are 1-3 against the Knicks this season, with their sole win of the regular season series matchup in October 2022.

The last time these two teams squared up against each other, the Knicks topped Cleveland 130-116.

Sunday marked the end of the Cavs regular season, falling to the Hornets and wrapping up with a 51-31 record.

The Cavs had clinched the four seed and home court advantage last week.

RELATED: Donovan Mitchell scores 40+ (again), Cavs clinch home-court advantage in 1st round of playoffs

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.