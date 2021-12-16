Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Turnaround: Cavs winning games, respect with shocking start

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Darius Garland
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:06:14-05

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers’ plan, crafted last summer by the team’s front office and coaching staff, called for growth this season.

Not this.

Not this soon, anyway.

A 22-win, tough-to-watch team last season and forecast by the experts and Las Vegas oddsmakers to be only slightly better than that, the Cavs are 17-12 and currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

It's been a stunning turnaround for a young team.

Rookie forward Evan Mobley has been a major reason for the Cavs' rise.

The No. 3 overall draft pick has been better than advertised and is the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?