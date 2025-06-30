Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ty Jerome agrees to 3-year contract with Memphis Grizzlies

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome fires up the crowd during the second half in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff against the Indiana Pacers, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Free agent shooting guard Ty Jerome agreed to a three-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The $23 million deal with the Grizzlies offers a player option in year three.

Jerome entered free agency this year after spending two years with Cleveland and becoming the team's third-leading scorer during their 2025 NBA Playoffs run.

This past season, he wrapped up the regular season shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three, coming off the bench. He averaged 12.5 points a game, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 rebounds.

Before joining the Cavs in 2023, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors.

