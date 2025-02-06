Washington faces Cleveland on 7-game home slide

(AP) — Washington aims to break its seven-game home losing streak with a win against Cleveland.

The Wizards have gone 7-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 4-36 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 27-7 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is second in the NBA scoring 122.2 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

The Wizards average 107.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 49.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 47.5% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points and 6.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 122.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Alex Sarr: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (shoulder), Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Dean Wade: out (knee).