Watch at 7:30 PM: Cavs Season Preview Show

Expectations are high.

The Cavaliers are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. They were the top seed last season but were eliminated in five games by the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell is looking to advance out of the second round for the first time in his nine-year NBA career and has a solid core with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.

The Cavaliers would love to do away with the regular season and get right to the playoffs in April, but coach Kenny Atkinson has stressed making improvements during the 82 games.

Tonight's special will include an interview with Cavs General Manager Koby Altman.

The Cavs kick off their season Wednesday night in New York against the Knicks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.