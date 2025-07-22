Will they 'Follow Through' on their swings? News 5 reporters to play in Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland is hosting a Celebrity Softball Game, and two familiar faces at News 5 will be hitting the field.

On Tuesday, the initial roster was released for the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game, featuring some well-known names, including News 5's Camryn Justice and Remi Murrey.

Also on the field will be some current and former Cavs stars such as Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson and Tristan Thompson. Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman will also be joining.

Lake County Captains

These notable figures are set to take the field at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with a pregame Home Run Derby taking place at 3 p.m.

