Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Will they 'Follow Through' on their swings? News 5 reporters to play in Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game

Cavaliers Jazz Basketball
Rob Gray/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
Cavaliers Jazz Basketball
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland is hosting a Celebrity Softball Game, and two familiar faces at News 5 will be hitting the field.

On Tuesday, the initial roster was released for the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game, featuring some well-known names, including News 5's Camryn Justice and Remi Murrey.

Also on the field will be some current and former Cavs stars such as Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson and Tristan Thompson. Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman will also be joining.

2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game Roster.png

These notable figures are set to take the field at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with a pregame Home Run Derby taking place at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.