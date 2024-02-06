Wizards face the Cavaliers on 3-game losing streak

(AP) — Washington comes into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of three straight games.

The Wizards have gone 6-28 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is 7-17 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 20-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland scores 114.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wizards make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%). The Cavaliers average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Wizards allow.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 114-90 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Tyus Jones led the Wizards with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 45.5% and averaging 21.8 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 121.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out (hip), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (back), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).