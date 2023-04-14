'You feel the energy': Cavs playoff basketball returns to Cleveland; Players, fans, city buzz with excitement

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for their first playoff game in five years—and their excitement for postseason action is shared by fans and the city as a whole as the impact that playoff basketball returning to Cleveland has begins to be felt.

A long week of practice for the Cavs has the players itching to play the first game of the series against the New York Knicks inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday evening. The energy around practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts was undeniable and the team is looking to translate that onto the court for fans come game day.

"When we talk to each other everybody's just really excited and just can't wait to step on the court and play the game tomorrow because we really missed being in the playoffs and obviously being in front of our fans because they're really incredible during playoffs. We just can't wait," Cedi Osman said after practice.

All season long, fans have filled up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs have sold out 41 straight home games this season and fans have flocked downtown to see their team play. The sellout streak is expected to continue into the playoffs.

For the Cavs, that means a loud and energetic crowd to cheer them on and truly bring the home court advantage. Donovan Mitchell will experience it for the first time in wine and gold on Saturday—but he knows what to expect.

"I was here for the Finals in '17 and that was nuts so I can only imagine what's coming. Obviously it's been five years," Mitchell said. "You feel the energy around. People are outside walking, you drive by and I have my window down and people are saying, 'Here we go, Saturday!' So it'll be exciting. I kind of felt it when we played the Knicks last time, when we ran out and the seats were already filled, people were excited to get to it. This whole series is going to be a lot of fun so I can't wait."

But for the city, the impact may be even greater.

In 2018, the last time the Cavs were in the Finals, the city saw an estimated $31 million dollars of economic impact generated by the Cavs. From the bars and restaurants that held watch parties to the hotels and ride share services, the city's economy was boosted in a major way.

This year, millions of dollars in downtown spending is expected as a result of the Cavs in the playoffs, according to President & CEO of Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission David Gilbert.

"I think safe to say that each playoff game will result in significant seven figures being spent in our community, much of that in downtown that otherwise wouldn't have been here," Gilbert said. "People are flying here. People are are driving here. People are taking Ubers and Lyfts and cabs while they're here. All that adds up to supporting hundreds and thousands of jobs."

Over at Downtown Cleveland Alliance, leaders are buzzing about the impact to the economy as well and how having people traveling into downtown gives the entire city a boost.

"The impact on the entire downtown economy and, by extension, the city and regional economy, is huge because it's the the workers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's the people going to and from the games, it's people turning the games into staycations or a long weekend out of it and patronizing hotels and going to shops, restaurants and other entertainment venues. The economic impact is really hard to overstate," said Downtown Cleveland Alliance president and CEO Michael Deemer.

That impact includes places like Pizza 216, located minutes away from RMFH on Euclid Avenue.

Owner Johhny Lis has seen the impact playoff basketball have on business years ago, and is looking forward to the return this weekend.

"We had it in 2016 and it was incredible. Normally for a Cavs game regular season we're busy for maybe an hour and a half before the game," Lis said. "Tomorrow I guarantee at noon when we open the doors we're going to be busy all day."

One of the 20 establishments named an official part of the Cavs Bar Network, Pizza 216 will be ready to go starting Saturday, hosting fans for pre-game food and drink, in-game watch parties and (hopefully) post-game celebrations.

Lis said playoff basketball brings out crowds of fans—which in turn gives his employees a boost.

"It's important for the staff. We've been here seven years, but for the staff, a lot of them haven't seen this or been part of the playoff atmosphere," Lis said. "They're going to notice 300%-400% increase in their tips and that goes a long way for them."

So as the Cavs get ready to tip off their opening playoff series against the Knicks—the city is ready to tip off the fanfare that comes with it.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.