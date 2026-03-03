'You're a blessing': Cavs' Jaylon Tyson, Tyrese Proctor buy groceries for shoppers at Cleveland Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND — Shoppers inside Giant Eagle on West 117th Street were treated to a big surprise on Monday, filled with laughter, tears and plenty of gratitude as Cleveland Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor spent the afternoon inside the store giving back.

"This is my second time doing it, second year in a row, so it was definitely a fun experience and to see the smiles on their faces, the kids, everything—it's a blessing for sure," Tyson said.

The two spent an hour walking the aisles and lending a hand at the end of the register, bagging all of the items and loading their carts. Customers were surprised and ecstatic to see two Cavs players on their grocery trips, many making small talk and wishing them well in their season.

No shortage of selfies with the Cavs players was taken, and Tyson and Proctor gave each person who asked their time.

And then, after the carts were loaded and it was time for the customer to reach for their wallet, Tyson and Proctor stepped in to pay.

"Helping a lot of people out, families, individuals, just paying for their groceries, giving them gift cards, walking around, and it's good vibes all around," Proctor said.

Tyson's register had a woman with two loaded grocery carts come through. She told him she was shopping for 10 kids, and having her trip paid for was more impactful than he knew.

Proctor also helped change a woman's day for the better.

The woman, named Patricia, entered the store looking to buy some groceries and a birthday cake for her son-in-law. She walked out in tears of joy, and a weight lifted off her shoulders.

After a chat at the register, Proctor told Patricia that he would be paying for her entire order.

"Are you serious?" she asked.

"I promise," Proctor said.

"Oh my God, I love you. You're going to pay for the birthday cake?" she said, tears beginning to well.

"Everything. Everything," Proctor said, smiling.

Patricia grabbed her face and broke down in tears as Proctor made his way around the register to wrap her in a big hug.

"Oh my God, thank you. Thank you. You're so awesome...you are a blessing," Patricia said, crying.

The moment was wholesome and one that Patricia will never forget because of how much it meant to her.

"I'm a widow, and I don't live on anything but $679 a month. You don't know how much this means to me. This is amazing. This is a blessing from God," she said.

That interaction, Proctor said, is what the day was all about.

"I worked my whole life to be able to get to where I am now and just be able to give back is a big thing and obviously it meant the world to her and meant the world to me just being able to help her and her situation, whatever she has going on, so I'm just happy I was able to help her," Proctor said.

Tyson and Proctor are no strangers to giving back. Doing things like the surprise event at Giant Eagle on Monday are just small ways for them to show their appreciation for the city they now call home, playing for the Cavs.

"I've fallen in love with this city, honestly, and just being able to come out here and meet these different people and their love for the Cleveland Cavaliers and just for the city of Cleveland. It means the world to me and my thing is I just want to be able to represent them in a way where they feel proud and then come out here and then be able to be there in front of them and let them know who I am as a person," Tyson said.