Damian Lillard is being traded from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks, AP source says, ending long saga

(AP) — Damian Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The deal ends a three-month saga surrounding Lillard's wish to be moved elsewhere with hopes of winning an NBA title and his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers.

The seven-time All-Star goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the involved teams had announced the agreement.