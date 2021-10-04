Brady gets win, passing yards record in return to Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — From the moment the NFL schedule came out with the Buccaneers playing at New England to the rainy night that concluded with, of course, a victory at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady knew this would be very different.

He admitted to getting emotional about facing the Patriots on Sunday night in "a great stadium for me."

He mentioned the "Patriots-type weather" and the supportive crowd —for the home team, not for the visiting quarterback. He even recognized how annoying "the foghorn" that rallies the New England defense can be.

Brady, 44, also mastered another feat Sunday by reaching 80,359 yards by air.

Oh yeah, he also cherished a 19-17 victory that was anything but vintage Brady but was good enough.

Brady wasn't the only one who had fun. A lot of people thoroughly enjoyed the game.

According to CNBC, the game drew 27.2 million viewers on NBC, which is now the most-watched Sunday Night Football game since 2012 for the network.