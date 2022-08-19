Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna arrested on driving under the influence charge

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.

According to the Associated Press, Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. ET and released on a $1,830 bond.

In a statement, the Braves said they were aware of the designated hitter's arrest and were gathering information about it, the news outlet reported.

"Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete," the team said, according to the Associated Press.

This marks the second arrest in two years of Ozuna, who was arrested in 2021 for a domestic violence incident involving his wife, the news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, the 31-year-old was placed on administrative leave after his arrest as Major League Baseball investigated the incident.

In November, the league suspended him for 20 games under its domestic violence policy, the Associated Press reported.