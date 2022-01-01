Browns CB Denzel Ward hosting fitness expo at FirstEnergy Stadium during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been working to spread the word about heart health for years through his foundation Make Them Know Your Name, with his work being recognized by the team in his nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Now, he's planning a new event to continue spreading his message about health and wellness.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend this February, which is being hosted in Cleveland, Ward's foundation is hosting a fitness expo to give Northeast Ohioans and tourists here for the All-Star festivities a chance to focus on their health and wellness during the Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo.

The fitness expo will feature numerous workout classes including a yoga session and cardio boxing session, but will also feature unique entertainment, including musical performances, dance battles, vendor shopping opportunities and celebrity guest appearances.

Prizes will be given away during the expo and numerous food options will be available.

The Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Gates to the expo will open at 8 a.m. with the morning of fitness and fun kicking off at 9 a.m. and running until 1 p.m.

Guests have several ticketing options for the fitness expo. Tickets start at $30 for the advance purchase general admission price. Celebrity access admission tickets cost $75 and includes an autographed photo or $100 and includes a picture with a featured celebrity.

A list of celebrity guests will be announced at a later time.

The Make Them Know Your Name Foundation—started by Denzel Ward, his mother Nicole Ward and brother Paul Ward III—provides training, education and resources to teach people how to respond when faced with a cardiac episode, while also providing AED and CPR kits to local schools and gyms. The foundation honors Denzel Ward's father, who died unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest in 2016.

To learn more about the Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo or to purchase tickets, click here.

