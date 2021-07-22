Browns facility in Berea renamed as part of long-term partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have a new partnership, and that includes a new name for the team’s practice facility in Berea. On Thursday, the Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage announced a long-term partnership that includes the naming right for the facility that houses the team’s training and administrative facilities, which will now be known as "CrossCountry Mortgage Campus."

CrossCountry Mortgage will also be the presenting partner of “Browns Live: Training Camp,” as training camp is set to begin later this month in Berea.

“As family organizations dedicated to Northeast Ohio, the Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage are aligned in our mission, values and goals to serve our fans and customers in the region and beyond as we build this partnership and establish the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Haslam Sports Group chief operating officer Dave Jenkins. “We share a commitment to training and developing all of our team members and creating strong internal cultures, which are the foundation for our partnership while investing resources in our campuses and community.”

CrossCountry Mortgage was founded in Cleveland in 2003.

“I am convinced our roots in Cleveland and the unique advantages that come with living and working in Northeast Ohio have helped fuel our growth across the U.S.,” said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt, Jr. “Because the Browns have always embodied what it means to be a Clevelander, this partnership is a natural next step for our company as we become one of the region’s premier employers. We are proud to add our name to the Browns’ ‘house’ as we head into training camp next week.”

