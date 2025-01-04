Watch Now
Browns make roster moves ahead of final season game

David Njoku
Butch Dill/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku warms up before the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
David Njoku
The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves Friday afternoon, including adding some players to the active squad and others on injured reserve.

The Browns signed wide receiver Kaden Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and safety Christopher Edmonds to the active roster from the practice squad.

In turn, running back Jerome Ford, tight end David Njoku and running back Pierre Strong Jr. were all placed on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Browns elevated cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and running back Jacob Kibodi from the practice squad and downgraded defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to out for their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

