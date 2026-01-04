Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns Photos

Browns beat Bengals 20-18 in final game of season

The Cleveland Browns took on the Cincinnati Bengals in their final game this season and won 20-18.

Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Photo by: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, right, signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) is tended to during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football A Cleveland Browns logo is shown before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb (27) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Photo by: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb, left, is congratulated by safety Ronnie Hickman after returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Photo by: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Photo by: Jeff Dean/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, right, kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Photo by: Joshua A. Bickel/AP Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) catches a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Photo by: Joshua A. Bickel/AP

Browns beat Bengals 20-18 in final game of season

close-gallery
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football
  • Browns Bengals Football

Share

Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, right, signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) is tended to during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
A Cleveland Browns logo is shown before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb (27) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Sam Webb, left, is congratulated by safety Ronnie Hickman after returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, right, kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) catches a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next