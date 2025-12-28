Browns win 13-6 against Steelers in Week 17 game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates with teammate quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Flag stickers are seen on the back of Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate's helmet before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Andre Szmyt (25) watches a 50-yard field goal in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Chuck Clark during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) sits on the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next