Cleveland Browns lose to Miami Dolphins 20-3

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) is tackled by Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) pitches the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) is pressured by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) and linebacker Chop Robinson (44) defend and during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman, center, runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) hands the football to running back Jerome Ford (34) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) looks to pass as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) stretches but is unable to get a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next