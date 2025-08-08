PHOTOS: Browns beat Panthers 30-10 in 1st preseason game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Trayveon Williams jumps over Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Jacob Kupferman/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes over Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Jacob Kupferman/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after his first touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Ahmani Marshall (39) knocks down Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) Brian Westerholt/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Nik Needham celebrates after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Carolina Panthers tight end Dominique Dafney is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain scores against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Jacob Kupferman/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Rusty Jones/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next