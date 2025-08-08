Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Browns beat Panthers 30-10 in 1st preseason game

The Cleveland Browns beat the Carolina Panthers 30-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for their first preseason game Friday evening.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Trayveon Williams jumps over Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)Jacob Kupferman/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes over Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)Jacob Kupferman/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after his first touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Ahmani Marshall (39) knocks down Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)Brian Westerholt/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Nik Needham celebrates after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Dominique Dafney is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Winston Reid during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain scores against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)Jacob Kupferman/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Rusty Jones/AP
