PHOTOS: Browns beat Rams 19-17 in final preseason game

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) tackles Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dresser Winn (4) in the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard ) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Alex Wright (91) sack Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dresser Winn (4) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard ) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard ) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard ) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki ) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) runs against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bill Norton (97) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard ) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) celebrates with tight end Brenden Bates (82) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Britain Covey (10) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (26) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jamil Muhammad (45) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

