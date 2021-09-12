Watch
SportsBrowns Photos

PHOTOS: Browns fall to Chiefs in season opener, 33-29

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, 33-29.

Browns Chiefs Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
CORRECTION Browns Chiefs Football
CORRECTS TO RUNS FOR YARDAGE NOT SCORES - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores a 2-point conversion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, right, defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
Browns Chiefs Football
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Photo by: Ed Zurga/AP
APTOPIX Browns Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores past Cleveland Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith, right, and safety M.J. Stewart Jr., left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP

PHOTOS: Browns fall to Chiefs in season opener, 33-29

close-gallery
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • CORRECTION Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • Browns Chiefs Football
  • APTOPIX Browns Chiefs Football

Share

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
CORRECTS TO RUNS FOR YARDAGE NOT SCORES - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores a 2-point conversion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, right, defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores past Cleveland Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith, right, and safety M.J. Stewart Jr., left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Charlie Riedel/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next