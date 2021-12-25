PHOTOS: Browns fall to Packers on Christmas Day, 24-22

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary sacks Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns' Harrison Bryant catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage tries to stop Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' Eric Stokes breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones on a two-point conversion attemps during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos stops Cleveland Browns' Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb finds a hole during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell stops Green Bay Packers' Shawn Davis during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Cleveland Browns' M.J. Stewart during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP Photos

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next