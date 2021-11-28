PHOTOS: Browns fall to Ravens, 16-10

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second quarteran NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates with free safety John Johnson (43) and teammates after Ward intercepted a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, fumbles the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and safety Chuck Clark (36) try to recover the fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Ravens recovered the loose ball. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) has the ball stripped by Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark and linebacker Patrick Queen (6)during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photos

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) has the pass broken up by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) runs the ball after intercepting the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photos

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) gestures after kicking a field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson reacts after teammate cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP Photos

