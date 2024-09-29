PHOTOS: Browns lose 20-16 to Raiders

Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver James Proche II, right, breaks away from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett looks on before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (12) celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring a touchdown off a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Jordan Akins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones jokes before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, right, can't make the catch in the end zone as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker/AP

