PHOTOS: Browns lose to Eagles, 21-20

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) makes a catch as he warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) celebrates after running in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles after making a catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) talks with special teams coach Mike Priefer during an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) Cele braves with Corey Bojorquez after making a field goal over 50 yards during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs with the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns defense, left, and Philadelphia Eagles offense line up for a snap during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks an extra point during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) on a run with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Josh Jobe (38) short of a touchdown on a run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Associated Press

