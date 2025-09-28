PHOTOS: Browns lose to Lions 34-10 in Week 4 game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) Rey Del Rio/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) Rey Del Rio/AP

Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) Rey Del Rio/AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) Rey Del Rio/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs off the field after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next