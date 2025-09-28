Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns Photos

PHOTOS: Browns lose to Lions 34-10 in Week 4 game

The Cleveland Browns traveled to Detroit and faced a 34-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in their Week 4 game Sunday afternoon.

Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Browns Lions Football Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Browns Lions Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs off the field after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP

PHOTOS: Browns lose to Lions 34-10 in Week 4 game

close-gallery
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Cedric Tillman
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football
  • Browns Lions Football

Share

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Rey Del Rio/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Rey Del Rio/AP
Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Rey Del Rio/AP
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Rey Del Rio/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs off the field after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Paul Sancya/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next