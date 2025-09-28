PHOTOS: Browns lose to Lions 34-10 in Week 4 game
The Cleveland Browns traveled to Detroit and faced a 34-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in their Week 4 game Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)Photo by: Rey Del Rio/AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) runs off the field after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)Photo by: Paul Sancya/AP