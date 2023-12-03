PHOTOS: Browns lose to Rams 36-19

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins makes a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht (97) chases during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

A Cleveland Browns fan tailgates before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford (28) celebrates with cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) after forcing an incompletion against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco pitches to running back Jerome Ford during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gestures before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) tackles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, catches a pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) and place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) celebrate after Hopkins kicked a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ties his cleats before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to take a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Ryan Sun/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next