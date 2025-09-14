PHOTOS: Browns lose to Ravens 41-17 in Week 2

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers runs with the ball after catching a pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is tackled by the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) works out during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman scores against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass/AP

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass/AP

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is tackled by the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco forcing a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next