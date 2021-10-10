PHOTOS: Chargers bolt past Browns, 47-42

Share Facebook

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), right, runs away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns players celebrate after a fumble recovery on a kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) AP Photo

